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https://gnews.org/articles/481662
Summary：America and the West and their fight with Russia is a systemic struggle, is a comprehensive economic struggle. Russian-Ukrainian war has been a proxy war, Ukraine fight on behalf of Europe and the United States. It will be a big win for the West and a big success for Ukraine.