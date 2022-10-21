The Struggle Between the U.S., the West, and Russia Is an Institutional Struggle That Will Ultimately End in a Russian Compromise

https://gnews.org/articles/481662
Summary：America and the West and their fight with Russia is a systemic struggle, is a comprehensive economic struggle. Russian-Ukrainian war has been a proxy war, Ukraine fight on behalf of Europe and the United States. It will be a big win for the West and a big success for Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.