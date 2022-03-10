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STEVE KIRSCH'S TESTIMONY - "So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives"
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4680 views • March 10, 2022
In this short clip from the Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom, hosted by Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, Steve Kirsch breaks down the upside down risk-benefit of the COVID vaccine
In the Pfizer trials, more people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group, and it takes 22,000 vaccinations to save one life from COVID.
"So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives."
You can watch STEVE KIRSCH'S FULL COVID TESTIMONY - "The greatest cover-up in human history" here...
https://www.brighteon.com/1d9f82cf-7a49-4006-bc33-96ad077afc6c
In the Pfizer trials, more people died in the vaccine group than in the placebo group, and it takes 22,000 vaccinations to save one life from COVID.
"So you killed 150,000 in order to maybe save 10,000 lives."
You can watch STEVE KIRSCH'S FULL COVID TESTIMONY - "The greatest cover-up in human history" here...
https://www.brighteon.com/1d9f82cf-7a49-4006-bc33-96ad077afc6c
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