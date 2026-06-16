The UFO/UAP Files Release – Part 3 – Video #326

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday June 12th 2026, the Donald Trump Admin released the 3rd tranche of UFO or UAP files, available on the new government website (war.gov/UFO). In this 3rd release, there are 72 files, composed of 53 documents, 10 images/renderings, 6 videos and 3 audio recordings. This release focuses heavily on orb sightings.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-pastors-told-to-prepare-for-disclosure-video-314/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-disclosure-op-gains-steam-video-319/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-israel-alien-advanced-tech-connection-video-320/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-uap-files-release-part-2-video-321/
https://www.war.gov/medialink/ufo/061226/release_03/documents/CIA-UAP-017_Placement_on_High_Alert_Due_to_Perceived_Aggressive_Foreign_Posturing.pdf
https://www.war.gov/medialink/ufo/061226/release_03/documents/DOW-UAP-D084_USArmy-Flying-Saucer-Study_1949.pdf
https://www.war.gov/ufo/?releaseDate=Release+03&release=03#FBI-UAP-PR002-Red-Orb-Rotation-Northeastern-United-States-2022
https://www.war.gov/ufo/?releaseDate=Release+03&release=03#FBI-UAP-PR003-Orbs-Over-the-Pond-2024
https://www.war.gov/ufo/?releaseDate=Release+03&release=03#FBI-UAP-PR004-Northeastern-Orb-Sighting-2025