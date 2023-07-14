GOP SUMMIT with Tucker Carlson| VIVEK RAMASWAMY on January 6th

VIVEK RAMASWAMY to Tucker Carlson:

"You want to know what caused January 6? Is pervasive censorship in this country in the lead-up to January 6. You tell people in this country they cannot speak, that is when they scream. You tell people they cannot scream, that is when they tear things down."





#Blaze TV #GOP Summit #Tucker Carlson #VIVEK RAMASWAMY





https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679961475803127809