Episode 82 - Sex Cells

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Join Jeff and special guest Shawn McBreairty for an update on his fight to rid the schools of hyper-sexualization of kids in Maine.
Jeff discusses sexual subcultures in America
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Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
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