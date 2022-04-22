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Schoolhouse Sickos: NJ Lesson Plan Endorses Puberty Blockers to Fifth Graders to 'Manage' Teen Years!
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31 views • April 22, 2022
[20.04.2022] Breitbart News: New Jersey public school students as young as ten years old could be taught that puberty blockers are an acceptable way to "manage" adolescence, and that masturbating "a few times a day" is a healthy way to relieve stress, according to sample lesson plans being reviewed by the state's school districts.
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
1,733 views Apr 20, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jB1xEDhKQA0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
https://www.breitbart.com/news/
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
1,733 views Apr 20, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jB1xEDhKQA0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
https://www.breitbart.com/news/
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