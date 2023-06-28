U.S. BUYER BEWARE - CANADA'S ORGAN HARVESTING INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - "MAID" PART THREE

"LIVE" ORGANS DON'T COME FROM "DEAD" PEOPLE
U.S. organ waiting list - https://tinyurl.com/42k2etj4
FULL VIDEO - DR BYRNE (TheWarAgainstYou Channel - RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/v2gt1fg-death-is-a-lie.-dont-donate-your-organs.-very-disturbing-information-dr.-pa.html
Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a Board Certified Neonatologist and Pediatrician. He is the Founder of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He is Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at University of Toledo, College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is author and producer of the film “Continuum of Life” and author of the books “Life, Life Support and Death,” “Beyond Brain Death,” and “Is ‘Brain Death’ True Death?”
Mirrored - Remarque88
