Episode 168: Menopause Is Not A Disease, It’s Just A Stage Of Life with Dr. Alyssa Dweck

Dr. Deb and Dr. Dweck talk about natural approaches to menopause. Sharing herbs, tips, and tricks to navigate hot flashes, night sweats, sexual dysfunction, and insomnia during mid-life. Struggling with weight gain during menopause Dr. Dweck shares what has worked for her patients as well.





Do not miss these highlights:





05:48 Menopause is not a disease, this is a natural stage of women’s lives.





06:17 What’s the positive side of menopause





08:32 During menopause, it’s very important to focus on lifestyle first, focus on diet, exercise, stress reduction and taking herbal supplements.





13:21 Bonafide Company’s mission and products.





19:46 Some women are having sexual function issues due to medical problems.





20:28 Using natural supplements wisely.





23:58 Bonafide does make a probiotic that has been very vigilantly tested.





25:45 List of things that may disrupt the normal pH of the vagina.





27:47 If you’re leading up to menopause, and still menstruating, you can still get pregnant.





29:24 Tips and tricks that will help women control their weight during perimenopause and menopause.





35:43 Just taking thyroid medication doesn’t fix the weight issue.





37:19 Take command of your health at this time, there is no better time to really manage your menopause than before it happens.





Resources Mentioned





Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com





About our Guest:





Dr. Alyssa Dweck is an OB/GYN for over 25 years with a special focus on female vaginal, sexual and menopausal health who is willing to help answer any questions women may be too afraid to ask but want to know about the stage of life – not disease – menopause.





She has been voted “Top Doctor” in New York Magazine and Westchester Magazine and she’s also appeared on The Today Show and Good Day LA. Dr. Dweck is the co-author of three books including The Complete A to Z for Your V, The Sexual Spark and V is for Vagina.





In addition, Dr. Dweck is the Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide, a company that provides naturally powerful solutions for the symptoms that occur throughout women’s lives with an effective, safe alternative to hormone replacement therapy. When she’s not helping women improve their health, Dr. Dweck enjoys time with her husband, two sons, and “girly” English Bulldog. She is an avid runner and sports car enthusiast.





https://hellobonafide.com/





Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/hellobonafide





Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hellobonafide





Special Audience Giveaway: No lead Gen, but can give 20% off on first-month subscription of any product with a unique promo code