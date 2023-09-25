Destruction of a cluster of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment using a guided missile (analogous to HIMARS missiles) from a 300-mm Tornado-S MLRS somewhere in the enemy rear. There have been more and more people using these systems lately, which is good news.
Cynthia... looks like UKR used a school bus to transfer troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.