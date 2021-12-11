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FULL SHOW: Schools Told To Prepare For Cardiac Arrest Amongst Students Ahead Of Vaccine Mandate
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281 views • December 11, 2021
Health officials and American media are warning schools and students to prepare for a wave of cardiac arrest and other health problems. Why would that be? More evidence is out now that not only are vaccines not stopping covid, but actually exasperating it. Owen Shroyer reads the latest updates on the Maxwell trial including how Twitter is censoring the truth from the trial and amplifying misinformation. The Jussie Smollett hoax and mainstream media promotion is highlighted on the day after they were all proven to be liars and propagandists once again. Owen also takes calls.
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