SOCIAL MEDIA TO CONSERVATIVES – “ ZUCK YOU” - ELECTION INTERFERENCE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 14, 2022
Teddy recently caught another ban on social media after reporting on a short story about the PB’s. Less than 30 days from a general election, facebook and twitter are committing election interference by censoring, banning and kicking conservatives off of social media platforms.
Violent terror groups BLM & ANTIFA still have platforms on social media but many conservative voices have been silenced.
Kevin Alan from the Kevin Alan Show joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nyds8-social-medi-a-to-conservatives-zuck-you-election-interference.html
