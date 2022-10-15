Create New Account
SOCIAL MEDIA TO CONSERVATIVES – “ ZUCK YOU” - ELECTION INTERFERENCE
Published a month ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


October 14, 2022


Teddy recently caught another ban on social media after reporting on a short story about the PB’s. Less than 30 days from a general election, facebook and twitter are committing election interference by censoring, banning and kicking conservatives off of social media platforms.

Violent terror groups BLM & ANTIFA still have platforms on social media but many conservative voices have been silenced.


Kevin Alan from the Kevin Alan Show joins us to discuss.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nyds8-social-medi-a-to-conservatives-zuck-you-election-interference.html

Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventsviolencepoliticsfacebooksocial mediaantifaconservativesblmtwitterelection interferencebansno free speechteddy danielsin the trencheskicked offterror groupskevin alan

