SOCIAL MEDIA TO CONSERVATIVES – “ ZUCK YOU” - ELECTION INTERFERENCE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 14, 2022





Teddy recently caught another ban on social media after reporting on a short story about the PB’s. Less than 30 days from a general election, facebook and twitter are committing election interference by censoring, banning and kicking conservatives off of social media platforms.

Violent terror groups BLM & ANTIFA still have platforms on social media but many conservative voices have been silenced.





Kevin Alan from the Kevin Alan Show joins us to discuss.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nyds8-social-medi-a-to-conservatives-zuck-you-election-interference.html