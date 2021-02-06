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A Bible Example of Jesus Tracking Lost Sheep
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20 views • February 06, 2021
After spending several lessons discussing what Jesus had to say in his parables and teachings about lost sheep, we examine one specific case in point. You will learn HOW the Lord does things a little bit differently than we sometimes do - a whole lot better. Join us as we worship Him, consider His ways & pray for others!
Scriptures: John 8, 9 & 10: Isaiah 29:18 HCSB
Scriptures: John 8, 9 & 10: Isaiah 29:18 HCSB
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