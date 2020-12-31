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Dr. Steve Turley, BOOM! Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will OBJECT to Biden Electors!!! 31December2020
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74 views • December 31, 2020
The Legacy Main Stream Media will be forced to cover the Senate Debate that will show the Democratic election fraud. The greatest fear of the Main Stream Media cowards is that Politicians will rise up who don't give a rip about their reputation as defined by the Main Stream Media. That day the Main Stream Media will collapse. The "Deplorable"s" are the new heart of the Nationalist Populist Republican Party.
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