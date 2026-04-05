TCR#1168 STEVEN D KELLEY #481 APRIL-2-2026 Holy Thursday Show

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Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work.
SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites.
Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever.
Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com
His work is the most censored, stolen and original work.
Read his book,
Lasers, Cavers and Magic
also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...
Found above in the files section.
So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.
OTG / Home of the JEDI.
We Believe.
Steven D. Kelley
Email: [email protected]
Site: www.stevendkelley.com
OTG/SDK Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage