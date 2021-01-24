ILLEGAL ARRESTS BY INCOMPETENT SHERIFFS in CA - Peggy Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ARE YOU OKAY WITH THIS?!?!? I AM NEVER GOING TO ALLOW THIS!!! CALL THE RIVERSIDE SHERIFF WITH YOUR COMPLAINTS: 1-800-950-2400 ext 6
(I was so irate I misspoke: it's not "Dollar General that was the harasser in this story: It's "Family Dollar"; and Indio is in Riverside County, not San Diego County.)
Learn about your rights and how to defend them here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
If you can help support my work, please consider making a small donation here: www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate, so I can reach more people and have a greater impact thanks to YOUR help!