God drew a line in stone with His finger between good and evil, JUSTICE and WRATH. The LINE is DRAWN! God will NOT overlook sin.
Faithful Lamb
Published 16 hours ago

"He that believes on the Son has everlasting life: and he that believes not the Son shall not see life; but the WRATH OF GOD abides on him." John 3:36

The Line is Drawn. Justice or Wrath?

