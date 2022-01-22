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Is Covid The New Religion?
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11 views • January 22, 2022
Is Covid he new religion? Why are spiritual people going along with the narritive? Also we talk about the Canadian Food Shortages. Join us for the uncensored and real chat not allowed on Youtube.
BTW If you are looking for a homestead to ride all this out at and you think you would be a perfect fit with us, then contact up at the telegram link below.
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Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
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http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
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http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK -
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BTW If you are looking for a homestead to ride all this out at and you think you would be a perfect fit with us, then contact up at the telegram link below.
Want to see our uncensored videos and the stories Youtube won't let us talk about? Then check out
https://odysee.com/@Luptopia
Enter the code luptopia-bonus on the Rewards page under "Custom Code" and you will receive 50 LBC as a bonus. Use this Link to Join Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Luptopia:a
Want to do more? Make a monthly donation at either of these:
Venmo =
@Tarrin-Lupo
Paypal Donate here.
https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here -
https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States -
http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada -
http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK -
http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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