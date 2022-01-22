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Is Covid The New Religion?
Luptopia
Luptopia
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11 views • January 22, 2022
Is Covid he new religion? Why are spiritual people going along with the narritive? Also we talk about the Canadian Food Shortages. Join us for the uncensored and real chat not allowed on Youtube.

BTW If you are looking for a homestead to ride all this out at and you think you would be a perfect fit with us, then contact up at the telegram link below.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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