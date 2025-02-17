The Moody Blues - On The Threshold Of A Dream (1969)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the Threshold of a Dream is the fourth album by the Moody Blues, released in April 1969 on the Deram label. The album reached the top of the album charts, the group's first No. 1 album in the UK..."And it's the one in the '60's that you would find in people's homes when you went, they would have that album."