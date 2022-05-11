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Inflation Is Our Strength?
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240 views • May 11, 2022
[Bidan]’s Economic Fantasy
* He is unclear on whether inflation is good or bad; blames it on the ’rona and Putin.
* Joe: it’s definitely not my fault!
* He blames everone but himself for it.
* He claims his policies have helped fight it.
* He rambles about grain-filled elevators stuck in Ukraine causing price increases.
* He wants to print another $40B for Ukraine while American mothers can’t even buy baby formula.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 May 2022
* He is unclear on whether inflation is good or bad; blames it on the ’rona and Putin.
* Joe: it’s definitely not my fault!
* He blames everone but himself for it.
* He claims his policies have helped fight it.
* He rambles about grain-filled elevators stuck in Ukraine causing price increases.
* He wants to print another $40B for Ukraine while American mothers can’t even buy baby formula.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 May 2022
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