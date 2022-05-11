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Inflation Is Our Strength?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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240 views • May 11, 2022
[Bidan]’s Economic Fantasy
* He is unclear on whether inflation is good or bad; blames it on the ’rona and Putin.
* Joe: it’s definitely not my fault!
* He blames everone but himself for it.
* He claims his policies have helped fight it.
* He rambles about grain-filled elevators stuck in Ukraine causing price increases.
* He wants to print another $40B for Ukraine while American mothers can’t even buy baby formula.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 May 2022
Keywords
vladimir putincorruptionpropagandatucker carlsondana perinomitch mcconnellmoney launderingjoe bidenukrainecost of livingpsyopgaslightingkhazariafood shortagecoronaviruscovidbiden crime familyprice inflationfood pricebidenflationgas pricediesel price
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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