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LLamada de atención URGENTE: vacunaciones masivas alteran ADN - Alto Riesgo
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51 views • April 29, 2021
Medio alemán de información alternativa da voz a prestigiosos y valientes científicos y profesionales de la salud que están alertando del peligro mortal que supone la inoculación masiva, ejecutada de manera criminal en todo el planeta, bajo el pretexto de una crisis sanitaria planificada. Se recomienda evitar la inoculación a toda costa. La vida, la salud y la integridad son la prioridad absoluta y se deben proteger sin condiciones de ningún tipo. Se ruega difundir al máximo estos avisos.
Fuente: https://www.kla.tv/Corona/17506 Licencia: licencia Creative Commons con atribución
Fuente: https://www.kla.tv/Corona/17506 Licencia: licencia Creative Commons con atribución
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