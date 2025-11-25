Maria Zeee-We Must Address the COVID Vax Cancer Epidemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two major peer-reviewed population studies confirm the same alarming reality: vaccinated individuals are experiencing significantly higher risks of multiple cancers, and John Richardson says there may be a link between turbo cancers and the recent discovery that 100% of COVID shot recipients have microclots.