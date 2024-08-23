Power and Persecution

Jesus gave the disciples authority over devils, to cast them out and to heal the sick and afflicted. The modern day church needs to get back to these basic instructions. The Gospel message was first preached to the Jews and later to the Samaritans and the Gentiles.

As they went out, Jesus told them not to worry about money, clothing or accommodations since God's work, done God's way, will not lack God's supply. Jesus likened the disciples to sheep that would be sent out in the midst of wolves. He painted a grim picture of persecution but also assured them that the Holy Spirit would be right there with them in every situation.

The Gospel message is divisive and Jesus equated it with a sword that will split families and lead to betrayal and murder. The world will hate you because of Jesus' uncompromising message but you need to keep your eyes on the eternal goal. Persecution is not enjoyable but it has the effect of spreading the Gospel.

The world will be offended but Jesus never said being a Christian would be easy; instead, He told us to go out into the world, exercise spiritual power and to leave the results up to Him.

