2023-12-15 for the Ruth that God will send me - understanding

Ruth,

I need you to have faith, and to be willing to come and leave it all behind. I don't need to you to know all of the law, but I do need a willing heart to walk with me in God's commandments, statutes, and judgments. I can teach you over time. I need you to have an excellent spirit, where we can wake up each day and be thankful, and pray, and take on whatever job or obstacle is required of us by God each day. You don't have to know how to do everything, but being there for me, and being a helpmate, and having a good attitude is absolutely necessary.

I have gone the way before you, to prepare for you, so you have the important things that you need. And I have prepared this ark, to provide for our needs. In many ways that haven't yet entered the minds of the people, for the things that when trouble comes, they will wish they had also done; God has given me wisdom and skill to create and build and prepare.

This is not a flashly life, but it is one of peace, and quiet, and plenty of time to spend with the Father. It is a life of promise, it is a life of faith, but it is also a life of obedience. God has given me all these things, only because I serve Him, because I obey His voice, and because I keep His commandments, and I keep this land abiding in His covenant...from the people who would visit, to the flock; whether the fruit or nut trees, or the vineyards, or the berry bushes, to the gardens or greenhouse...all is ruled and kept and cared for by the covenant of God...thus, HE has made me these promises.........for a wife, and a son, a man of peace. HE said, "And you will be set apart, and your wife, she will be set apart, and you will have a son, and he will be a man of peace. And I will be will you, and keep you, and your priesthood begins on the other side of the destruction.".

Most people, I believe, would be afraid of saying publicly these things. But all the words God has ever spoken to me, have led me, and kept me, and been true. So I don't care if they believe or not. Most of them won't even believe enough to build an ark, or argue with me because God never speaks to them. I say to them, "If your not hearing from God, that's not a good sign. And if God never told you to prepare, then what must that mean about the judgment that God has for you?". It tells me where their heart is, and what will befall them.

But the promises with God are true, and the calling of God is sure, if we believe. I need a helpmate who will believe with me. It is not our life, it is not my life, it is not your life; it is the calling of God, and our marriage will be His life, His calling...............and, if it is done after this manner, in the manner that I have followed Him for the last 15 years, then every promise and blessing and good thing, will HE bring upon us in His own timing. That is the way it works.

So, I need you to prove yourself, and to ask yourself if you are willing to walk away from it all. If you are willing to be a helpmate? If you can willingly submit yourself? If you are willing to have only plan A? I would not have gotten this far if I had a plan B. It is God's plan A only, and I'm not turning back for anything. I need you to have this same heart. Ruth, she was willing, she was willing to walk away from her people, and to say to God, 'You will be MY God, and I will become an Israelite, and I will walk in covenant with You.". And God then rewarded her for her faith, with a kinsman redeemer, and provided for her a life, protection, and blessing. So will the Father provide for you an ark, an loving and patient husband, protection, provision, and blessing.

We have a lot to do, and team satan is in full satan-mode. The sabbath year begins mid march/april 2024, and after that, no garden, no buying and selling, for one whole year. All things need to be completed before then.

This place is on a hillside in the foothills of the appalachia. There are many rivers, and the best hiking trails in all the state. It is also the least populated county in all of the state. It is north enough to be protected from the oppressive heat. South enough to be protected from the snow. East enough to be protected from the ravaging winds. And it is not near anything significant that would pose as a target. It will be a good place to raise a family, to have ample amounts of peace and time with the Father.

It is on a hillside though, and the work can be demanding at times. I hope you are fit, because you will need to be. And quick, because there is a lot to learn. And if the Father says that we will have a child, then hopefully you are of age to do so...28-42? I hope you have experience riding a bicycle or ebike, and that you can kayak or raft. These will become important later on, and would be helpful if you were fit enough and already had experience in them.

Ok, my love, if this is you, then please reach out to me.

[email protected]





































