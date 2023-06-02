HOW TO DEFEAT THE MARXIST NEW WORLD ORDER

JOYCE FROM CHICAGO CALLS INTO INFOWARS WITH ADVICE.
THE SOLUTION TO TODAYS PROBLEMS WAS GIVEN AT FATIMA, BY THE MOTHER OF GOD.
-----------
LESSENING
"The beads of prayer will be the major instrument for the lessening of the Chastisement upon your country." - Our Lady, April 14, 1973
SPARED
"Remember: one Rosary a day, at least--at least, I say, must be prayed in the home that is to be spared." - Jesus, April 14, 1984
CRUSH
"My child, persevere to the end. Have no fear of the days ahead, for with My Rosary and this, the Scapular, We shall crush the head of satan." - Our Lady, June 15, 1974
--------------
Pray the Rosary Daily Leaflet
https://tldmstore.com/products/pray-the-rosary-daily-leaflet?pr_prod_strat=copurchase&pr_rec_id=e83fbc1f8&pr_rec_pid=7345855561927&pr_ref_pid=7345849663687&pr_seq=uniform
