HOW TO DEFEAT THE MARXIST NEW WORLD ORDER
JOYCE FROM CHICAGO CALLS INTO INFOWARS WITH ADVICE.

THE SOLUTION TO TODAYS PROBLEMS WAS GIVEN AT FATIMA, BY THE MOTHER OF GOD. 

LESSENING

"The beads of prayer will be the major instrument for the lessening of the Chastisement upon your country." - Our Lady, April 14, 1973

SPARED
"Remember: one Rosary a day, at least--at least, I say, must be prayed in the home that is to be spared." - Jesus, April 14, 1984

CRUSH
"My child, persevere to the end. Have no fear of the days ahead, for with My Rosary and this, the Scapular, We shall crush the head of satan." - Our Lady, June 15, 1974

Pray the Rosary Daily Leaflet

Regular price......$0.30 USD [yes 30 cents]


