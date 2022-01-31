EXODUS: Refugee from California (PART TWO)

Greetings Dear Brothers and Sisters in Jesus Christ! We are witnessing Revelation 3:10 in the world today. As we, the Remnant, continue to follow Yahweh’s commands we are guarded from the hour of trial that has come upon the whole world.In this video I’ll share some highlights of my exodus from California; I am literally a refugee from California. I will tell you about the open door that Yashua put before me during my Exodus. Because Yahweh opened the door, no one could shut it, just as promised in Revelation 3:8 where it is written:“Behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it; for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and has not denied my name.”Link to Ron Wyatt's Video about the Ark of the Covenant & the Mark of the BeastMy email address:Transcript of video will be available soon at my website:entertheark21.com