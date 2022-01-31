© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXODUS: Refugee from California (PART TWO)
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • January 31, 2022
Greetings Dear Brothers and Sisters in Jesus Christ! We are witnessing Revelation 3:10 in the world today. As we, the Remnant, continue to follow Yahweh’s commands we are guarded from the hour of trial that has come upon the whole world.
In this video I’ll share some highlights of my exodus from California; I am literally a refugee from California. I will tell you about the open door that Yashua put before me during my Exodus. Because Yahweh opened the door, no one could shut it, just as promised in Revelation 3:8 where it is written:
“Behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it; for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and has not denied my name.”
Link to Ron Wyatt's Video about the Ark of the Covenant & the Mark of the Beast
https://youtu.be/rtWuA_dU2C4
My email address:
[email protected]
Transcript of video will be available soon at my website:
entertheark21.com
In this video I’ll share some highlights of my exodus from California; I am literally a refugee from California. I will tell you about the open door that Yashua put before me during my Exodus. Because Yahweh opened the door, no one could shut it, just as promised in Revelation 3:8 where it is written:
“Behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it; for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and has not denied my name.”
Link to Ron Wyatt's Video about the Ark of the Covenant & the Mark of the Beast
https://youtu.be/rtWuA_dU2C4
My email address:
[email protected]
Transcript of video will be available soon at my website:
entertheark21.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.