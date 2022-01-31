BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXODUS: Refugee from California (PART TWO)
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
27 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • January 31, 2022
Greetings Dear Brothers and Sisters in Jesus Christ! We are witnessing Revelation 3:10 in the world today. As we, the Remnant, continue to follow Yahweh’s commands we are guarded from the hour of trial that has come upon the whole world.
In this video I’ll share some highlights of my exodus from California; I am literally a refugee from California. I will tell you about the open door that Yashua put before me during my Exodus. Because Yahweh opened the door, no one could shut it, just as promised in Revelation 3:8 where it is written:
“Behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it; for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and has not denied my name.”

Link to Ron Wyatt's Video about the Ark of the Covenant & the Mark of the Beast
https://youtu.be/rtWuA_dU2C4

My email address:
[email protected]

Transcript of video will be available soon at my website:
entertheark21.com
Keywords
jesus christtribulationmark of the beastend timeslast daysarkbiblical prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Douglas Harrington
Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Belle Carter
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy