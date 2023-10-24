Create New Account
What Kind Of People Rave In The Middle Of A Genocide They Are Committing Against Babies And Children???
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3297 Subscribers
123 views
Published Tuesday

MIRRORED from

https://www.tiktok.com/@eliasaf_bukris/video/7290698262732934401

Original text under video  :

“Our soldiers do not have the pleasure of making you happy 🤍”


Despicable !!!

Keywords
childrenbabiesgenocidedancingzionistsisraelirave

