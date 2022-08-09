Giuliani Etude No. 5 Promo Clip - Noel Schwenk Classic Guitar

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Opus 48, No. 5 Etude in E minor. I perform this Romantic period guitar standard, starting the opening measures with fast sextuplet ornaments leading towards an accent, instead of beginning-accented sextuplets, alllowing beat 1 to be an ornamented flurry of notes, & beat 2 to receive their accent: then beats 3 and 4 to sound more like unaccented afterbeats. After the first 4 measures, I return to the traditional rhythmic grouping. Full recording available for sale here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/giuliani-etude-no-5-in-e-minor-opus-48