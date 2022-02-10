People in Homeless Shelters Are Making Money Through Getting Multiple Vaccines

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01/31/2022 People in homeless shelters are getting multiple vaccines in order to collect as many $100 incentive cards as possible, only to find some of them are blank. They even encourage their children to take more than 2 doses to make money, which is extremely dangerous.