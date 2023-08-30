Hurricane Threatening Florida, The Coming Lockdowns and Constitutional Crisis

MAILBAG SHOW 8.29.2023
* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program!
MRNA INVENTOR: ILLEGAL LOCKDOWNS ARE COMING BACK
https://slaynews.com/news/mrna-inventor-warns-public-return-illegal-lockdowns/
REPUBLICANS IN 9 FLORIDA COUNTIES: BAN ON COVID VACCINES
https://www.planet-today.com/2023/08/republicans-in-nine-florida-counties.html
LIST OF COVID VACCINE MANDATES BY STATE
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/covid-vaccine-mandates-by-state
NO CLIMATE CRISIS! CARBON DIOXIDE HAS ZERO EFFECT ON TEMPERATURES
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/Light-34-June-23-Web.pdf
FEMA ALERT SYSTEM WILL SOUND ALARM ON ALL CELLPHONES ON 10.4
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/fema-alert-system-will-sound-alarm-every-cellphone/
WILL TUCKER CARLSON BE INTERVIEWING VLADIMIR PUTIN?
https://www.rt.com/russia/581934-tucker-vladimir-putin-interview/
TUCKER CARLSON IN HUNGRARY
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1695254001791406210
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.