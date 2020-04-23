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04/23/20 #HostisHumaniGeneris: G-tes, Bio-weap_n J-had, S.Korea #LightMedicine
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282 views • April 24, 2020
You Are Free TV
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4/23: Today, POTUS exposes elite medical Light Therapy that heals the mitochondria and will make va_cines obsolete. A massive disclosure that humanity has been waiting for! Meanwhile, the rogue intelligence operations using "radical religion" for the new plan bio-weapon t-ism is being exposed...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Please sign the petition to Investigate the Gates Foundation for medical malpractice and crimes against humanity:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Please watch David Knight exposing G_tes on aerosolizing Cee Vee for chemical lobotomy. You will need to got to the time: 10:12 am:
https://banned.video/channel/the-davi...
https://meterpreter.org/microsofts-cr...
https://observer.com/2020/04/bill-gat...
https://brassballs.blog/home/jong-seo...
https://joovv.com/pages/red-light-the...
https://nationalfile.com/china-locks-...
https://www.startribune.com/elizabeth...
Ethiopa's massive Hydroelectric dam to upset the Nile:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa...
http://oregonunitingforliberty.com/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/disease...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
https://nypost.com/2020/04/12/smithfi...
Brian Rose of London Real launches new Digital Freedom platform:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-bd7...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hostis_...
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please support the 6pm Prayer Wave, every day, wherever you are on the planet to end the War of Globalist Aggression and Free Humanity!!
Please watch YAFTV TETROGEN interview to learn more about healing metabolic syndrome, a co-factor in see-vee:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
For 20% discount on tetrogen and to become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
paypal: [email protected]
YOU ARE FREE!!
86.7K subscribers
4/23: Today, POTUS exposes elite medical Light Therapy that heals the mitochondria and will make va_cines obsolete. A massive disclosure that humanity has been waiting for! Meanwhile, the rogue intelligence operations using "radical religion" for the new plan bio-weapon t-ism is being exposed...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Please sign the petition to Investigate the Gates Foundation for medical malpractice and crimes against humanity:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
Please watch David Knight exposing G_tes on aerosolizing Cee Vee for chemical lobotomy. You will need to got to the time: 10:12 am:
https://banned.video/channel/the-davi...
https://meterpreter.org/microsofts-cr...
https://observer.com/2020/04/bill-gat...
https://brassballs.blog/home/jong-seo...
https://joovv.com/pages/red-light-the...
https://nationalfile.com/china-locks-...
https://www.startribune.com/elizabeth...
Ethiopa's massive Hydroelectric dam to upset the Nile:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa...
http://oregonunitingforliberty.com/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/disease...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
https://nypost.com/2020/04/12/smithfi...
Brian Rose of London Real launches new Digital Freedom platform:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-bd7...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hostis_...
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please support the 6pm Prayer Wave, every day, wherever you are on the planet to end the War of Globalist Aggression and Free Humanity!!
Please watch YAFTV TETROGEN interview to learn more about healing metabolic syndrome, a co-factor in see-vee:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
For 20% discount on tetrogen and to become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
paypal: [email protected]
YOU ARE FREE!!
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