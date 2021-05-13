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Leading Conservative Voices Come Together: God's Plan?
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60 views • May 13, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, ThriveTime Show host Clay Clark discusses the unbelievably successful "Health and Freedom" Conference that took place in Oklahoma, and how he believes it is part of God's plan to help save America from destruction. Clark, a highly successful entrepreneur, explains that America is being lied to, but that the battery of leading conservative and liberty-minded speakers are helping push back the darkness. Next up is the next Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida, in June that will again feature top conservatives such as Gen. Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and many more.
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