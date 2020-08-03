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Maxwell Court Documents: Who is Going Down? Clinton, Dershowitz, More Names.. w/ Ryan Dawson (1of2)
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75 views • August 03, 2020
Sarah Westall

Independent film maker and investigative journalist, Ryan Dawson, joins the program to discuss the recently released court documents from the Ghislaine Maxwell case. We discuss the details outlined in those documents as well as many more facts from the other cases that have been filed against Epstein. Lastly, we discuss what the new wave of over 100 witnesses will bring forward and how this blackmail pedophile ring was used for intelligence agencies. You can see more of Ryan Dawson's work at https://www.ancreport.com/ - Consider joining as a member to learn even more.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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trumpchildrenclintonhuman traffickingpedophiliaisraeldershowitzjeffrey epsteinkushnercourt documentsryan dawsonsarah westallghislaine maxwellles wexner
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