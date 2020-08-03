Maxwell Court Documents: Who is Going Down? Clinton, Dershowitz, More Names.. w/ Ryan Dawson (1of2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Independent film maker and investigative journalist, Ryan Dawson, joins the program to discuss the recently released court documents from the Ghislaine Maxwell case. We discuss the details outlined in those documents as well as many more facts from the other cases that have been filed against Epstein. Lastly, we discuss what the new wave of over 100 witnesses will bring forward and how this blackmail pedophile ring was used for intelligence agencies. You can see more of Ryan Dawson's work at https://www.ancreport.com/ - Consider joining as a member to learn even more.
Support my show by joining Patreon and receive exclusive interviews, eBooks, discount coupons and more at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Get the latest coupons for the fat fighting Tetrogen and amazing C60 Gelcaps at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."