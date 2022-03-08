© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bioweapon Casualties Explode: Pfizer Vaxx Leaves Woman's Face Disfigured
Follow
5
Share
Report
1599 views • March 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The marketable disguise ‘vaccine’ continues to conceal the truth behind the engineered bioweapons as thousands face irreversible damage from the jabs. Damon and Christina LaBette joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss Christina’s jab induced strokes and cardiac complications, medical discrimination, and the lies regarding COVID-19.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwr9ej-bioweapon-casualties-explode-pfizer-vaxx-leaves-womans-face-disfigured.html
The marketable disguise ‘vaccine’ continues to conceal the truth behind the engineered bioweapons as thousands face irreversible damage from the jabs. Damon and Christina LaBette joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss Christina’s jab induced strokes and cardiac complications, medical discrimination, and the lies regarding COVID-19.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwr9ej-bioweapon-casualties-explode-pfizer-vaxx-leaves-womans-face-disfigured.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.