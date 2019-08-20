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Full Interview With Dr. Alan Keyes
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33 views • August 20, 2019
The "Death-o-crats" continue to push an agenda of death for those they don't consider to be "human". Dr. Alan Keyes joins Will Johnson in studio to discuss the best ways to get the truth out to those that need it and much more!
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