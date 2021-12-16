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Exclusive: Jussie Smollett Meets Bubba Wallace
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0 view • December 16, 2021
This mash up take the Bubba Wallace fake news propaganda piece produced by ESPN on the one year anniversary of noose gate, that is mixed with Jussie Smollett fake crying of over his hoax hate crime and a good ol boy tying a uni knot -- which looks exactly like the NASCAR garage pull. Watch these two grown men cry like babies over nothing.
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