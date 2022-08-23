Rare in Flood Season: China’s Vast Lakes Become ‘Steppe’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c1qd01f
08/21/2022 China Revealed：The heatwaves in Southern China have not abated and the water levels of the three major freshwater lakes, Poyang, Dongting and Taihu, continue dropping which entered the dry season earlier than in the past years. Some sections of the Jialing River have bottomed out.