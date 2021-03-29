Project VERITAS EXCLUSIVE: BORDER PATROL INSIDER Speaks Out

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EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BORDER PATROL INSIDER speaks out about Leaked DHS docs, showing FIVE YEAR RECORD HIGH in encounters with illegal alien sex offenders at the Southern Border
There’ve been 214 of these encounters in FY 2021 thus far alone. In FY 2020, there were only 154 in the entire year