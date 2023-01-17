Dr. Andrew Huff: Covid Virus, mRNA Shots Were Co-Developed

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, could not possibly come from nature, but was the result of collaboration between the United States government, the University of North Carolina, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Moreover, the creation of the virus was linked to the development of mRNA Covid shots, which was a "joint operation between the Department of Defense and the intelligence community," according to EcoHealth Alliance's whistleblower Dr. Andrew Huff.In this interview with The New American, Dr. Huff, a former top executive at EcoHealth, sheds light on the company’s shady connections with intelligence agencies and private companies tied to the Biden family; its odd scientific practices that do not support the company’s stated mission; and its involvement in once-banned gain-of-function research.

The scientist also talks about the $1 billion lawsuit against key figures at EcoHealth Alliance and researchers allegedly engaged in the creation of SARS-CoV-2. The suit was filed by Tom Renz and supported by Dr. Huff’s declaration.

