How to Hack Facial Fascia for "Tensegrity" 🎙️ with Viktoria Mortensen

For the past two months, I've been experimenting with an odd beauty hacking habit: 5-10 minutes daily of fascia manipulation techniques. In this episode, I interview the woman who introduced me to the practice of fascia fortification: Victoria Mortensen, an osteopathy-trained face and body architect.

She shares innovative techniques rooted in fascia science and tensegrity principles to enhance facial aesthetics and upper body beauty. Discover how simple daily exercises can lead to noticeable improvements in appearance and well-being.





4:15 Tensegrity of the human face

8:28 Not a one-size-fits-all Biohack

12:42 Addressing facial asymmetry naturally

17:34 Beauty hack for greying hair

22:59 Beauty is relative

23:51 What results to expect and when

26:09 The utility of beauty hacking

33:56 What is beauty?

35:38 Mobility exercises for aesthetics

44:27 Fascia "Zone Therapy"

46:07 The Ukrainian connection

53:27 Jawline-strengthening exercise

1:03:40 Send Victoria a selfie

1:07:50 Beauty hacking: The counter-intuitive multiplier

1:11:33 Reporting my results





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1488-face-plasticity

Send Victoria a Selfie 🤳 for individualized face plasticity recommendations

https://viktoriafaceplasticity.com/#selfie

Victoria's Face Plasticity Courses

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Face-Plasticity

Connect with Victoria

https://www.instagram.com/viktoria_naturopathy/

https://www.facebook.com/faceandbodyarchitect





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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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