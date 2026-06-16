How to Hack Facial Fascia for "Tensegrity" 🎙️ with Viktoria Mortensen

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For the past two months, I've been experimenting with an odd beauty hacking habit: 5-10 minutes daily of fascia manipulation techniques. In this episode, I interview the woman who introduced me to the practice of fascia fortification: Victoria Mortensen, an osteopathy-trained face and body architect.
She shares innovative techniques rooted in fascia science and tensegrity principles to enhance facial aesthetics and upper body beauty. Discover how simple daily exercises can lead to noticeable improvements in appearance and well-being.
4:15 Tensegrity of the human face
8:28 Not a one-size-fits-all Biohack
12:42 Addressing facial asymmetry naturally
17:34 Beauty hack for greying hair
22:59 Beauty is relative
23:51 What results to expect and when
26:09 The utility of beauty hacking
33:56 What is beauty?
35:38 Mobility exercises for aesthetics
44:27 Fascia "Zone Therapy"
46:07 The Ukrainian connection
53:27 Jawline-strengthening exercise
1:03:40 Send Victoria a selfie
1:07:50 Beauty hacking: The counter-intuitive multiplier
1:11:33 Reporting my results
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1488-face-plasticity
Send Victoria a Selfie 🤳 for individualized face plasticity recommendations
https://viktoriafaceplasticity.com/#selfie
Victoria's Face Plasticity Courses
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Face-Plasticity
Connect with Victoria
https://www.instagram.com/viktoria_naturopathy/
https://www.facebook.com/faceandbodyarchitect
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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