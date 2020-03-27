Plague of Corruption AND We Must Know There ARE REAL Solutions w/ Dr Judy Mikovitz (1of2)

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Dr. Judy Mikovitz, joins the program to discuss the Plague of Corruption we are facing during this very real crisis. Her life long work is maybe best described by the millions of lives her work resulted in saving from the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, many in the world’s top medical journals and she has been profiled in Discover magazine as well as the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. After all of this amazing work, she was rewarded by being heavily persecuted, jailed, and smeared after she exposed the dangers of specific vaccines and practices being covered up by authorities. Please consider preordering her new book, "Plague of Corruption", to help remove the shackles of censorship (if they reach 7000 preorders, it will likely reach the #1 best seller list and avoid - hopefully - the extreme censorship it would otherwise suffer). You can preorder her book @http://plaguethebook.com/plague-of-co...
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio