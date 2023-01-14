Awaiting For New Stage Of Russian Military Operations In Ukraine

The war in Ukraine may soon move to a new stage, as the situation on certain fronts began to develop rapidly.

While the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian media continue to proudly “defend” Soledar, the city came under the control of Russian forces on January 10. Wagner fighters have established full control over the residential quarters in the city and are finishing the mop up operation in the salt mines and underground utilities.

On January 12, reports were confirmed that Russian fighters flushed Ukrainian units out from the Artemsol plant, the largest salt extraction and sale enterprise in Central and Eastern Europe.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Ukrainian military command and President Zelensky hope to regain control of the city and have transferred reserves to the area. Russian sources confirmed the pathetic attempts of a counteroffensive on the outskirts of Soledar, due to this the losses of the Ukrainian Army have increased.

According to RussiaToday, the losses of the Ukrainian side in Soledar since the beginning of autumn may amount to about 20-25 thousand servicemen.

Ukrainian units are trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts and prevent a Russian breakthrough into Blagodatnoye.

Meanwhile, to the north of the city, Russian fighters have pushed through the Ukrainian defense lines and are fighting for the Sol railway station. The loss of such a strategically important railway junction will put the entire Ukrainian grouping in the Seversk area at risk of a flank attack.

Intense fighting continues in the area of the village of Krasnaya Gora, which is being stormed by units of Russian paratroopers.

The Ukrainian command attempts to create strike groups in Paraskovievka and counterattack the advancing Russian forces, in an attempt to break through the encirclement of Soledar.

The Russian offensive in Bakhmut also brings new successes.

After prolonged fighting, Wagner fighters confirmed full control of Opytne located on the southern outskirts of the city.

The Ukrainian garrison in Bakhmut risks falling in to an operational encirclement in the near future. Of the 3 roads leaving the city, two have been cut. The third is under the fire control of Russian artillery.

Front lines in other regions remain unchanged.

Despite the false statements about Ukrainian victories, Kiev is worried about the possibility of a Russian offensive from the territory of Belarus. In the north of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are mining the roads and strengthening new military positions. The possibility of opening of new fronts, the Russian successes in Soledar, as well as personnel changes in the top command of the Russian forces in Ukraine can serve as signals of the upcoming new phase of hostilities.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT