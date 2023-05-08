Create New Account
Plandemic Scamdemic It Was All Planned Ahead Of Time
57 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago |

Plandemic

Scamdemic


It Was All Planned Ahead Of Time

Moderna CEO Tells His Staff In 2019, Of The Upcoming Pandemic.


They Admit, All Human Tests Were Compromised. mRNA Was The Goal.


Covid Was The Ruse.


Don't Forget, The U.S. Government Is In Partnership With Moderna, Which Means Trump Knew Well In Advance.

RED LINE

Keywords
plandemicscamdemicit wasall plannedahead of time

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
