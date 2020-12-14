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Miles Guo: talent pool is critical for our New Federal State of China; in order to take down the CCP, insiders and outsiders shall fight together
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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108 views • December 14, 2020
Miles Guo: talent pool is critical for our New Federal State of China; in order to take down the CCP, insiders and outsiders shall fight together, where the U.S. plays a key role but our fellow fighters insider of the CCP are critical as well
郭先生12月11日直播（精选）：新中国联邦急需各种人才；灭共大战将是一场内外合作的战斗，美国是关键，但能否按时间表、不产生人道危机地灭共，要依靠中共内部的战友们！
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan

秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
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warroombioweaponccpbiowarfaretrump2020guilianicovid19gnewsstevebannonccpvirusunrestrictedgtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfaredryan
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