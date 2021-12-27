REPOST - Cancer is a SCAM ~ 5th Dimension Dawning ~ Your Endocannabinoid System is KEY ~ Happy New Year

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Get structured water into your life, TODAY!
This call's original broadcast date was December 26, 2021 - start at 1:06:30
"cancer' is created just like 'covid' has been.
Subjecting yourself to a diagnosis of it, is the first "problem"
....believing it, the second.
On this call, Clif High confirms my discovery of the effects of Nagalase,
a 'Secret Ingredient' added to ALL "health care" products - and I teach how to counteract this diabolical genocidal agent.
Also, I share the results of a deep-dive on Ivermectin's claims as a "cure for cancer"