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JUDGE SERVED NOTICE AT HIGH COURT TODAY (28 Sept 2021)
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820 views • September 28, 2021
Posted on September 28, 2021 by hugotalking
https://rumble.com/vn2ukx-judge-served-notice-at-high-court-today-28-sept-2021.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
I believe any act of non consent is totally justified given the roll out of the mistakenly called vaccine. When there are no statistics to confirm any child in England has a reason to be coerced into this medical procedure the risks of harm far outweigh the benefits. It is dangerous to use an experimental drug on kids. The government should take heed of this notice.
https://rumble.com/vn2ukx-judge-served-notice-at-high-court-today-28-sept-2021.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
I believe any act of non consent is totally justified given the roll out of the mistakenly called vaccine. When there are no statistics to confirm any child in England has a reason to be coerced into this medical procedure the risks of harm far outweigh the benefits. It is dangerous to use an experimental drug on kids. The government should take heed of this notice.
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