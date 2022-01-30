© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 30, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • January 30, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 30, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sczCWMOxxKd9/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-30-2022/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Canadian Truckers Lead Worldwide Protest – that Would Soon Reach Washington DC
“We’re not coming home until you are all free”
…Canadian Trucker of the Freedom Convoy Against Vaccine Mandates in Ottawa
Mon. 31 Jan. Activation Day Zero
Tues. 1 Feb. Freedom Day
God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
“Living Water,” Hinge Point: https://youtu.be/YQsdI-dFJVw
Judy Note: Children were 52 times more likely to die after vaccination against Covid-19 than children who had not received the Covid-19 vaccine according to the UK Office for National Statistics. In Congressional Hearings the DOD has been caught covering up massive numbers of Covid Vaccine adverse reactions and deaths.
On Sat. 29 Jan. in what has now become a worldwide protest against vaccine mandates, a 50 mile-long Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy that started in British Columbia, reached Ottawa, along with over a million people. An estimated 50,000 US Freedom Convoy Truckers were supporting them at different US-Canadian Borders, with plans to head to Corrupt DC after the Canadian Trucker demands were met.
There were Trucker Freedom Convoys in Australia, Brazil, Europe, Paris and Brussels and other protests against Covid Vaccine Mandates in Vienna Austria; Paris and Nice France; Kerkrade Netherlands and Palma de Mallorca Spain.
A. Global Currency Reset:
MarkZ: “Deliveries for CMKX and PP’s were rumored to start Sun. 30 Jan. or Mon. 31 Jan. I always thought deliveries would be best during Sunday evening when the vast majority of folks were home.”
Mon. 31 Jan. 2022 was said to be Activation Day Zero: Cyber Attacks could happen to shutdown phones, Internet as the old SWIFT Global Financial System went away for good. Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) could receive emails for notification to set exchange/ redemption appointments.
On Sat. 29 Jan. Issac: “I just talked to the US Treasury and they believe liquidity for advances of German bonds will start on Tues. 1 Feb.”
Tues. 1 Feb. Freedom Day Tier 3 and Tier 4B could begin their appointments, while Bond Holders would have access to their monies.
The Emergency Broadcast System would activate Ten Days of Darkness where the Military would broadcast informative eight hour documentaries 24/7 on what was going on.
B. On RV Appointment Protocol: https://youtu.b
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sczCWMOxxKd9/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-30-2022/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Canadian Truckers Lead Worldwide Protest – that Would Soon Reach Washington DC
“We’re not coming home until you are all free”
…Canadian Trucker of the Freedom Convoy Against Vaccine Mandates in Ottawa
Mon. 31 Jan. Activation Day Zero
Tues. 1 Feb. Freedom Day
God of Our Fathers, Whose Almighty Hand – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
“Living Water,” Hinge Point: https://youtu.be/YQsdI-dFJVw
Judy Note: Children were 52 times more likely to die after vaccination against Covid-19 than children who had not received the Covid-19 vaccine according to the UK Office for National Statistics. In Congressional Hearings the DOD has been caught covering up massive numbers of Covid Vaccine adverse reactions and deaths.
On Sat. 29 Jan. in what has now become a worldwide protest against vaccine mandates, a 50 mile-long Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy that started in British Columbia, reached Ottawa, along with over a million people. An estimated 50,000 US Freedom Convoy Truckers were supporting them at different US-Canadian Borders, with plans to head to Corrupt DC after the Canadian Trucker demands were met.
There were Trucker Freedom Convoys in Australia, Brazil, Europe, Paris and Brussels and other protests against Covid Vaccine Mandates in Vienna Austria; Paris and Nice France; Kerkrade Netherlands and Palma de Mallorca Spain.
A. Global Currency Reset:
MarkZ: “Deliveries for CMKX and PP’s were rumored to start Sun. 30 Jan. or Mon. 31 Jan. I always thought deliveries would be best during Sunday evening when the vast majority of folks were home.”
Mon. 31 Jan. 2022 was said to be Activation Day Zero: Cyber Attacks could happen to shutdown phones, Internet as the old SWIFT Global Financial System went away for good. Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) could receive emails for notification to set exchange/ redemption appointments.
On Sat. 29 Jan. Issac: “I just talked to the US Treasury and they believe liquidity for advances of German bonds will start on Tues. 1 Feb.”
Tues. 1 Feb. Freedom Day Tier 3 and Tier 4B could begin their appointments, while Bond Holders would have access to their monies.
The Emergency Broadcast System would activate Ten Days of Darkness where the Military would broadcast informative eight hour documentaries 24/7 on what was going on.
B. On RV Appointment Protocol: https://youtu.b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.