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The Jews will genocide 7 billion non Jews 🩸 antigoyimism
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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763 views • April 17, 2022
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

ALL WARS USE CHEMICAL WEAPONS & MORE BULLSHIT FROM THE "RULES BASED ORDER"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRottlBkH8nL/

PerfectSociety
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ez6OR1mEGkpX/

Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T7ydV0z7Zbwp/

Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics

Fourth Reich - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_Reich

Final Solution - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Final_Solution

Bill Gates - His "FINAL SOLUTION" vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DAHHC8zbShMn/

Alberto Rivera (activist) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alberto_Rivera_(activist)#Allegations_about_Catholicism_and_Islam

Pinterest
https://nl.pinterest.com/pin/340866265525654092/

How the Vatican Created Islam Part 1 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qYcJ-GSZc

Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden
http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html

Klaus Schwab Talks About Changing People with Genetic Editing - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvu7_FThXcE&;t=13s

Prime Minister of Israel - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prime_Minister_of_Israel

10 Stages of Genocide
http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/

The Final Solution – Holohoax-BestGore |
https://loveyourrace.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-final-solution-holohoax-bestgore/

Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Zombie Preparedness | CDC
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110091958/https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm

Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
Keywords
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