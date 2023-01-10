Slaughterbots Sci-Fi Short Film, DUST
In a dystopian world a new form of AI weaponry has been created. All these drone bots need is a profile: age, sex, fitness, uniform and ethnicity. Take out your entire enemy virtually risk free. Just characterize him, release the swarm, and rest easy.
SOURCE'
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O-2tpwW0kmU&feature=youtu.be
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.