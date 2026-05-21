RT News - May 21 2026 6AM GMT

May 21, 2026

rt.com









Life in prison or the death penalty - Washington charges Cuba's 94-year-old former leader Raul Castro over the deadly downing of American NGO planes three decades ago. A former Cuban intelligence officer tells RT the timing of the indictment is no coincidence. No to global hegemony and coercion of countries! -that's the message of a joint declaration, signed by the Chinese and Russian Presidents, during Vladimir Putin's state visit to Beijing. The Philippines Supreme Court rejects a bid to block the arrest of senator Dela Rosa, wanted by the International Criminal Court. RT spoke with his lawyer who says this is a campaign against the family of former President Rodrigo Duterte. A video of Israeli far-right Security Minister Ben Gvir taunting Gaza flotilla activists sparks global and domestic outrage with the Prime Minister insisting the official does not represent 'Israeli value and norms'.





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