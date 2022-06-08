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BRICS Wanting Expansion. Zews Not on Board
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1071 views • June 08, 2022
BRICS Wanting Expansion. Zews Not on Board
my video clips in this video have been wiped off the internet by the zews. and all references pertaining too.
China calls for BRICS expansion
The five-nation bloc should add more member states, Beijing says
China wants to expand the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday. The economic bloc currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
“China proposes to start the BRICS expansion process, explore the criteria and procedures for the expansion, and gradually form a consensus,” Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, told an online meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, as quoted by Reuters.
In an address ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged to strengthen cooperation. Xi had previously invited the Argentinian government to participate in the BRICS summit. Argentina has been striving to join the group for more than a decade. In February, during an official visit to China, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez reiterated the request.
READ MORE: BRICS nations raise trade to pre-Covid highs
Brazil, Russia, India, and China initially established the bloc in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2010. BRICS has more than a 16% share in global trade and represents more than 40% of the world’s population.
https://www.rt.com/business/555777-china-brics-expansion-calls/
my video clips in this video have been wiped off the internet by the zews. and all references pertaining too.
China calls for BRICS expansion
The five-nation bloc should add more member states, Beijing says
China wants to expand the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday. The economic bloc currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
“China proposes to start the BRICS expansion process, explore the criteria and procedures for the expansion, and gradually form a consensus,” Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, told an online meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, as quoted by Reuters.
In an address ahead of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged to strengthen cooperation. Xi had previously invited the Argentinian government to participate in the BRICS summit. Argentina has been striving to join the group for more than a decade. In February, during an official visit to China, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez reiterated the request.
READ MORE: BRICS nations raise trade to pre-Covid highs
Brazil, Russia, India, and China initially established the bloc in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2010. BRICS has more than a 16% share in global trade and represents more than 40% of the world’s population.
https://www.rt.com/business/555777-china-brics-expansion-calls/
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